Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 23 February 2021 10:13 Hits: 3

The officials testifying Tuesday resigned in the wake of the Jan. 6 insurrection. Former Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund said, "None of the intelligence we received predicted what actually occurred."

(Image credit: Erin Scott/Pool/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/02/23/970259610/ousted-capitol-security-officials-to-testify-on-insurrection-in-1st-public-heari