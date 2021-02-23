Maine Woman Confronts Racist Man About Using The N-Word

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 23 February 2021 14:23 Hits: 9

It's so great to see this Maine woman stand up to this man for using the N-word. "Hey man, I heard your conversation, and you may want to have an openly racist conversation in a more private place," she tells him. "You don't like the N word?" he replies. She tells him it's not appropriate, it's a slur. "Why do you need to use the N-word?" she continues to ask, again and again as he comes up with various excuses. Listen to how calmly she rebuts them. "Because I can," he finally says. That's right. Because a white man believes he can do whatever he wants. Part 2 @mind_body_voice PART 2: Guy white throwing the N word around like Pom poms. #racism #standup #answerthequestion ♬ original sound - Shannon Thurston

