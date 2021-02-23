Reality Check: Why Merrick Garland Is The Right Man To Prosecute The Jan. 6th Attack

Articles

Published on Tuesday, 23 February 2021

CNN's John Avlon explains why Merrick Garland is the right person to lead the Justice Department at this time. "So you probably know attorney general nominee Merrick Garland as Obama's ill-fated pick to the Supreme Court. But you might not know why Garland was considered so qualified and why it's so relevant today," he said. I supervised the prosecution of the perpetrators of the bombing of the Oklahoma City federal building, who sought to spark a revolution that would topple the federal government. If confirmed, I will supervise the prosecution of white supremacists and others who stormed the Capitol on January 6th. a heinous attack that sought to disrupt a cornerstone of our democracy. "So the connection between the two is key. As the top official at the DoJ back in the Clinton administration, Garland led the investigation into Timothy McVeigh, who set off a bomb at the Murrow Federal Building on April 19th, 1995 that killed 168 people, including many children. McVeigh was a disaffected Army veteran who attended meetings with the self styled Michigan Militia and was arrested wearing a T-shirt with a quote from Thomas Jefferson popular with many so-called patriot groups: 'The tree of liberty must be refreshed from time to time with the blood of patriots and tyrants.' Now, this was an outer expression of the anti-government Kool-Aid he had been drinking, but there was a deeper strain of hate at work.

