Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 22 February 2021 22:23 Hits: 5

Boris Johnson and Priti Patel have unnecessarily warehoused and endangered thousands of asylum-seekers in an effort to pander to the right-wing press.

Read more https://foreignpolicy.com/2021/02/22/britain-refugee-crisis-europe-boris-johnson-priti-patel-asylum-seekers/