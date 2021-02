Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 22 February 2021 18:01 Hits: 5

Attorney General nominee Merrick Garland called the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol “the most heinous attack” on American democracy he has seen, pledging an increased role for the Department of Justice (DOJ) in fighting domestic terrorism.“I think this...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/539885-garland-pledges-to-prioritize-domestic-terrorism-battle