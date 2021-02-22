The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Merrick Garland Completes His Senate Hearing

After being thoroughly robbed of the chance to be heard by the Senate when nominated by Pres. Barack Obama to fill Justice Antonin Scalia's seat on the Supreme Court in 2016, Merrick Garland speaks to the Senate Judiciary Committee as President Joe Biden's nominee for Attorney General. It only took five years and two changes in administrations. Watch with us, as Judge Garland finally gets his hearing.

