'This Nation Will Smile Again': Biden Leads Moment Of Silence For 500K Lost

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 22 February 2021 23:57 Hits: 10

President Joe Biden took ten minutes out at dusk to remember the 500,000 people who have died from COVID-19, a grim and heart-wrenching milestone. Rather than summarize it, I'll put the transcript here and encourage you to watch him, because he really reaches through that screen and tells each and every one of us who have lost someone that he cares, that the nation cares and we all remember. He ends with this: "We are America. We can and will do this. In just a few minutes Jill and I, Kamala and Doug will hold a moment of silence here in the White House. The people's house. Your house. We ask you to join us. To remember so we can heal. To find purpose in the work ahead. To show that there is light in the darkness. This nation will smile again. This nation will know sunny days again. This nation will know joy again. And as we do, we'll remember each person we've lost, the lives they lived, the loved ones they left behind. We will get through this, I promise you." And to put an exclamation point on it, he returned to his Mourner-in-Chief role: "But my heart aches for you, those of you who are going through it right now. May God bless you all, particularly those who've lost someone. God bless you." I have not lost a loved one, but I know people who have. You know people too. And Joe Biden is here for all of them. After he spoke, He, Jill Biden, Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff stood in front of the White House steps where 500 candles were lit for the 500,000 lost, in a moment of silence. All respect to him for respecting us.

