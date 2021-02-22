The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Mike Huckabee: Trump Should Open CPAC With 'Y'All Miss Me Yet?'

The talking heads over on Fox “news” are extremely excited about Trump's upcoming appearance next Sunday at the annual wingnut festival otherwise known as CPAC or the Conservative Political Action Conference. The group's chairman, Matt Schlapp's wife and former Trump communications director Mercedes made an appearance on Jeanine Pirro's show this Saturday, and proved once again that she has no understanding whatsoever about what the 1st Amendment says about free speech, and that a private company has no obligation to give someone like Trump a platform to spread lies. Fox & Friends co-host Will Cain asked guest Mike Huckabee for his thoughts on Trump's appearance at the conference, and his role in the future of the Republican party. Huckabee had this advice for Trump, and what he should say during his speech. “You know, Will, I think the first thing that the president should say when he gets to the podium at CPAC is 'Y'all miss me yet?' And when he says that, the place is going to erupt,” Huckabee gleefully responded. “I'm not sure if he'll ever get the podium back, because it's going to be such cheering. Yes, we do miss him,” before rattling off every wingnut talking point about Trump's supposed “accomplishments” while in office.

