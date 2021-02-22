Wyoming’s First Black Sheriff Has His Work Cut Out For Him

Articles

In the aftermath of several widely-publicized and equally gutwrenching police killings, the state of Wyoming’s first Black sheriff has his eye on not only diversifying the police force but changing police culture. “We've got ‘cops’ as a nickname," Albany County Sheriff Aaron Appelhans told The Associated Press. "We're not ‘cops.’ I'm listed, just like every other deputy here is listed, as a peace officer. We're here to keep the peace. And so that's really kind of one of the big changes I've wanted to have law enforcement focus on.” Appelhans has his work cut out for him in a country where only 5% of sheriffs are Black, a state that has a Black population of less than 2%, and a county in which jail officials allegedly joked about a gay man’s murder and called Black people monkeys.

