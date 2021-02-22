'My Pillow' CEO Sued For $1.3 Billion In Damages By Dominion Voting Systems

Articles

Published on Monday, 22 February 2021

Dominion Voting Systems today filed a defamation suit against prominent Trump supporter Mike Lindell, alleging the My Pillow CEO made false accusations that it had rigged the 2020 election for Joe Biden. Via the Wall Street Journal: Dominion Voting Systems sued Mike Lindell, chief executive of Minnesota-based MyPillow Inc., and his company in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, seeking more than $1.3 billion in damages. In its complaint, the company cites a number of statements made by Mr. Lindell, including in media appearances, social-media posts, and a two-hour film claiming to prove widespread election fraud. Mr. Lindell said he helped produce the film, which he released online in early February. The complaint alleges that Mr. Lindell made false claims about the integrity of Dominion’s voting machines and that he knew no credible evidence supported his claims that the company had stolen the election from Mr. Trump—what Dominion has called the “Big Lie.” In a nation shot through with right-wing Dominionist evangelicals, I get a kick out of a company named Dominion putting the screws to some of these evangelical nut jobs.

