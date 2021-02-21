Coward Mike Pence Declines Speaking Gig At CPAC

Articles

Former VP Mike Pence has declined an invitation to speak at Matt Schlapp's perverse CPAC conference. It's not surprising, since CPAC represents most of the conspiracy theorists, QAnon, pro-Trump insurrectionists and purveyors of bogus voter fraud claims. Matt Schlapp was one of the provocateurs, along with Rudy Giuliani, promoting the many lies in Nevada, among other places, that led to an insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Schlapp lied over and over again when he claimed they found thousands of voter irregularities. The excellent journalist Jon Ralston had strong words for "this con man." Jon Ralston here.I'm in Nevada, too, Matt, and you are a grifting liar. You have not uncovered "massive amounts of fraud." Those numbers you are passing on to suckers to extract $35 from them are phony. A NV judge destroyed all your claims, leaving you only with a failed con. pic.twitter.com/jIk810Exbn

