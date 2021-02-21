Fox Host Pretends To Care About Price Gouging In Texas

Articles

Published on Sunday, 21 February 2021

For years on end, the talking heads over on Fox "news" and other right-wing media outlets have been pushing for "free-market" solutions to just about everything and anything, and for deregulation of energy markets as we saw them do in Texas about 20 years ago, which, as many have noted, directly led to the debacle we just witnessed there this week with millions left out in the cold with no power, water or food. An example of the typical coverage you'd see on Fox is this article from 2017, where California's approach to regulations and emissions is being attacked, and Texas and their "free-market approach" which they credit for lowering energy prices in the state is being praised, with no mention of the risks for customers when you allow the market for a critical resource to be turned into the wild, wild West, as we saw this week. The author attacks set prices and profits for utility companies with no mention of the stability for both the customer and the energy provider that comes with those sort of regulations in place.

