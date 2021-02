Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 21 February 2021 02:17 Hits: 2

What began as a call for donations to help Texas residents hurt by the storm grew into millions of dollars that will go to several local charities. Ocasio-Cortez visited a Houston food bank Saturday.

(Image credit: Elizabeth Conley/Pool/AFP via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/live-updates-winter-storms-2021/2021/02/20/969809679/ocasio-cortez-fundraising-drive-for-texas-relief-raises-4-million