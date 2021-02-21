Fox Host Accused Biden Of Taking ‘A Snow Day’ For Delaying Trip To TX

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 21 February 2021 15:20 Hits: 6

Chaffetz may be a first-class asshole and s***head, but he’s not stupid and probably not ignorant. So, I will have to conclude he was lying in his introduction to a discussion with former Energy Secretary and former Texas governor Rick Perry: CHAFFETZ: Yesterday, as Texas continued to suffer under a massive and deadly winter storm the commander in chief, Joe Biden, took a snow day. Watch this. Where is our commander-in-chief? You know that new guy? Oh, that's right, this morning, he decided to take a snow day. The guy ultimately in charge of FEMA and all the country's emergency resources and federal agencies, yes, he took a day off in the middle of this natural disaster. Where is the phony, selective liberal outrage on this? I guess to be fair, it's not even really totally clear that Joe even fully understands what's going on in Texas. This couldn’t be more dishonest, deceitful and disgusting. In the first place, it’s not Biden who decided to jet off for a luxury vacation in Cancun while his constituents froze. No, Biden has taken many steps to assist the state, including deploying FEMA and other resources.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/02/fox-host-accused-biden-taking-snow-day