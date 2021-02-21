Rush Limbaugh Deserves No Honors Or Memorials

Articles

Published on Sunday, 21 February 2021

It was highly inappropriate and outrageous when Trump gave Rush Limbaugh the Presidential Medal of Freedom last year. Of course, one could easily describe Trump's regime as highly inappropriate and outrageous. But now that Limbaugh died last week, the RWNJs are coming out of the woodwork, rushing to find ways to give honors to him that are just as inappropriate and outrageous. It was the height of ridiculousness when Wisconsin Republican Speaker Robin Vos pulled a sent a letter to Democratic Governor Tony Evers asking him to order the flags at half mast in honor of Limbaugh: That honor is usually only for people from the state and were either lawmakers or police officers and soldiers that died in performing their service to the state or nation. Not for "entertainers," as Rush described himself. Furthermore, Rush was never in the armed forces. He was a repeated draft dodger. And he had no ties to the state.

