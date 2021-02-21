Cocaine And #DonJr Trending On Twitter After Trump Threatens Teachers' Unions

Articles

Aaron Rupar summed up this video pretty nicely here: This looks and sounds like an extremist video posted from a bunker of undisclosed location pic.twitter.com/LNWmiUN96I — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 21, 2021 Nothing like ranting about teachers' unions and school reopenings in front of a wall of assault rifles. Jr Mints (h/t Tengrain) also sounds like he's been taking voice lessons from Alex Jones. To no one's surprise, both #cocaine and #DonJr immediately started trending on Twitter. Don Jr. and cocaine are trending so I am contractually obligated by George Soros to tweet this GIF. pic.twitter.com/IMvTuYVW70 — Holly Figueroa O'Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) February 21, 2021

