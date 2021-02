Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 18 February 2021 18:43 Hits: 2

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) on Thursday confirmed he flew to Mexico with family members Wednesday evening, responding for the first time to widespread backlash in his home state that's been battered by a severe winter storm.Cruz said in a statement...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/539432-cruz-defends-flying-to-cancun-amid-texas-power-outages