Feds Charge Penn. Cop For Participating In Capitol Hill Riot

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 20 February 2021

Imagine being so daft that you're a cop who participates in a riot, posts a video to Facebook of you fighting with Capitol Hill police, and then brags on Facebook that "the FBI may arrest me ...LOL." Source: Penn Live Joseph Fischer, a North Cornwall Township police officer in Lebanon County, was charged Friday for participating in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, according to a criminal complaint. Fischer was charged with obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder, knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, violent entry, and disorderly conduct on Capitol Grounds. He is currently being detained in Dauphin County Prison. The 54-year-old was caught bragging on his Facebook profile, under the user name SV Spindrift, about storming the federal building, according to authorities. He additionally published a video featuring him at the front of the pack pushing police officers, authorities said in the criminal complaint. His comments were captured by Huffington Post, presumably before being taken down.

