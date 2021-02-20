Colin Allred Clobbers Uber-Wealthy Jerry Jones For Gouging Poor Texans

Articles

Appearing on MSNBC today, Allred proved he’s the anti-Ted Cruz. Instead of jetting off for a luxury vacation while Texans freeze amid food and water shortages, Allred is busy trying to help them. Allred said he’s been phone banking with constituents, checking in on them, seeing if he can get water to those most vulnerable and even getting help for a domestic violence shelter that needed to relocate. He called Cruz’s excuse that there was nothing a U.S. senator could do to help “nonsense.” “I mean, it's just been nonstop, and there is so much to be done, that I really – I don't have any patience and I can't understand somebody who would think that during a crisis like this is the time to go on vacation,” Allred added. He also said pointedly that many other members of Congress from Texas are working to help their constituents too. Then there is Jones. For him, the Texas disaster has been “like hitting the jackpot” as the CFO at Jones’ natural gas company heartlessly put it. “Frankly, we were able to sell at super premium prices for a material amount of production.” Allred had no patience for that, either.

