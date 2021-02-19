Confidence Interval: Republicans Will Win Back Congress In 2022

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 19 February 2021

It’s another episode of Confidence Interval, where we make a persuasive case for a hot take we’ve been hearing … and then reveal how confident we really feel about the idea. This time, elections analyst Nathaniel Rakich argues that Democrats will lose their majorities in the House and Senate in the 2022 midterm elections.

