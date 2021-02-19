The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Confidence Interval: Republicans Will Win Back Congress In 2022

Category: World Politics Hits: 0

<!DOCTYPE html PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD HTML 4.0 Transitional//EN" "http://www.w3.org/TR/REC-html40/loose.dtd">

It’s another episode of Confidence Interval, where we make a persuasive case for a hot take we’ve been hearing … and then reveal how confident we really feel about the idea. This time, elections analyst Nathaniel Rakich argues that Democrats will lose their majorities in the House and Senate in the 2022 midterm elections.

[Related: What All Those GOP Retirements Mean For The 2022 Senate Map]
Confidence Interval: Republicans Will Win Back Congress In 2022
Confidence Interval: Republicans Will Win Back Congress In 2022
Confidence Interval: Republicans Will Win Back Congress In 2022

Read more https://fivethirtyeight.com/videos/confidence-interval-republicans-will-win-back-congress-in-2022/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version