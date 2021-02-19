Manchin Tosses Neera Tanden On Sacrificial Altar Of 'Bipartisanship'

Articles

Friday, 19 February 2021

Joe Manchin has a problem with outspoken brown women, suddenly. At least, one outspoken brown woman who is Joe Biden's nominee for Budget Director named Neera Tanden, whose nomination he has chosen to oppose, making near-certain she will not have the votes. Manchin is suddenly repelled by Tanden's partisan tweets attacking his Republican colleagues and just thinks she'd be too difficult for Senators like Cruz and Hawley to work with. Bernie Sanders is the current budget chair, so he needn't have worried his pretty head, but here we are. Manchin, the guy who approved Jefferson Beauregard Sessions, III's appointment as Attorney General, and then looked on wordlessly and without opposition as Sessions instituted one of the cruelest, most disgusting efforts to rip children from the arms of their parents without saying one word. That guy. But this time, Neera Tanden is just a bridge too far, apparently. In a statement, Manchin says he will oppose her nomination because "her overtly partisan statements will have a toxic and detrimental impact on the important working relationship between members of Congress and the next director of the Office of Management and Budget." Oh. But no worries for how ripping brown children from their parents might have impacted the relationship between the DOJ and Congress.

