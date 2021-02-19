Tennessee GOP Bill Gives Men Power To Veto Abortions By Claiming Paternity

Articles

Tennessee Republican men are doing what they do best. Oppressing women. State Sen. Mark Pody, (R-Lebanon) and Rep. Jerry Sexton, (R-Bean Station) have introduced a bill that would give a man veto power over a woman's abortion if he is the one who impregnated her. Pody was moved, apparently, after a constituent (male, of course) expressed concern that fathers don't get to force women to give birth. "I believe a father should have a right to say what's gonna be happening to that child," Pody said. "And if somebody is going to kill that child, he should be able to say, 'No, I don't want that child to be killed. I want to able to raise that child and love that child.'" Shall we talk about the issue of establishing paternity? The man would have to prove he is the biological father. The judge decides if there is enough evidence to prove it. And get this...according to the piece in The Tennessean: "For unmarried couples, the father would have to voluntarily establish his paternity, but can do so without the woman's consent." Um...HOW is paternity established, and how exactly can it be done without a woman's consent? I'll TELL you. At least I'll tell you how paternity is established.

