Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 18 February 2021 21:05 Hits: 2

Advocates in favor of raising the federal minimum wage met with Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) on Thursday in hopes of convincing the moderate Democrat to reconsider his opposition to a $15 an hour rate.Manchin, who has signaled support for a smaller...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/539465-manchin-meets-with-advocates-pushing-for-15-minimum-wage