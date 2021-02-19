Why Media Treats Anti-Immigration Hate Groups As 'Normal'

Articles

Hate groups in America have learned one big lesson this past decade: If you don a suit and tie and open an office in Washington, D.C., you can get away with spreading as much bigotry as you like. Even the press will treat you like normal people. The Associated Press—once the standard of journalistic probity—has been demonstrating how readily mainstream media will succumb to such white-nationalist normalization efforts. As Media Matters’ Casey Wexler reported this week, the AP has been parroting information from nativist hate groups, all of them suit-and-tie white-nationalist operations designated as hate groups by the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC), in its news copy without even bothering to give its readers the context of the nature of these groups. As Wexler observes, the AP’s influence on public discourse is tremendous: “It claims 15,000 outlets use its journalism and more than half of the world’s population engages with AP content every day. It is a vital resource especially for local newsrooms, which can rely on wire services for more than half of their coverage of national issues.”

