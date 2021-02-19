Gun Humper Boebert Called Out For Loaded Guns In Her Zoom Background

Articles

Gun toting idiot, Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado, decided to show off her stellar parenting skills during a House Natural Resources Committee meeting on Thursday. For her background, she decided to display all of her unsecured< loaded guns on easily accessible shelves. These included rifles and handguns. None were secure. It is unclear if all were loaded, though she did brag that her semi-automatic weapon had magazines in it. Rep. Jared Huffman said: Jared Huffman on Lauren Boebert: “If somebody wants to have a shrine to their gun fetish as a Zoom backdrop in their private life, they can do that. But this is our hearing room and at some point we will get past the Covid epidemic and we’ll all start showing up in person...” — Matt Fuller (@MEPFuller) February 18, 2021 The background was grabbed and immediately shared on social media by journalists, lawmakers and social media users. Katie Porter, for the win: I always thought my dirty dishes piled up and accumulating bacteria were the most dangerous thing in a Zoom background... ???????????? #SafeStorage pic.twitter.com/uveXvGfafu

