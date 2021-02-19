‘Stop The Steal’ Organizer Plans MAGA Rallies, Civil War And A New Society For Trumpers

Articles

Ali (Akbar) Alexander, the felon who leads the “Stop the Steal” campaign, is promising new MAGA rallies at the same time he seems itching for violence and a new, pro-Trump society – with its own language! It’s easy to laugh at the megalomania but the threats of violence are no joke. Right Wing Watch reported on Alexander’s behavior before the January insurrection: Ahead of the Capitol insurrection, Alexander embraced increasingly violent rhetoric, calling for revolution and rebellion. A short distance away from the White House the day before the insurrection, Alexander started a “Victory or death!” chant at a Stop the Steal rally. “Our government is only our government if it is legitimate,” he declared at that rally. “1776 is always an option.” The Daily Beast reports that while Alexander laid low after the arrests following the January 6 MAGA sedition riot, recent posts on Telegram indicate he is starting up a way more dangerous type of organizing: “There are 3 outcomes before us,” he posted. “1. Civil War 2. Civil War 3. Concession. And we ain’t getting a concession.”

