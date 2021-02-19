Did Ted Cruz Leave His Dog Snowflake Home Alone? Of Course

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 19 February 2021 15:21 Hits: 0

Michael Hardy captured this bit of classic Ted Cruz yesterday and wrote about it for the Intelligencer. Snowflake wasn't quite alone, as a security guard was there to watch the house and take care of the dog. But who hires a security guard when they go on vacation? Ted Cruz, of course. Source: NYMag After jaunting off to Cancún with his family Wednesday night, Senator Ted Cruz explained that he was merely escorting his teenage girls on a vacation trip with their friends. In an apparent bid for sympathy, he noted that, like millions of other Texans, “our family lost heat and water.” Cynics immediately cast doubt on this claim, so this afternoon I decided to check out the senator’s power situation for myself. Supplied with Cruz’s address by a knowledgeable friend, I drove the fifteen minutes from my Houston apartment to the uber-rich River Oaks neighborhood where Cruz lives.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/02/did-ted-cruz-leave-snowflake-home-alone