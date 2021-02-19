Friday News Dump: Remember When Texas Had A Real Governor? And Other News

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 19 February 2021 16:00 Hits: 5

Twitter reeducates Donnie Jr. about the last competent Texas governor after he blames "Democrat" governors for Ted Cruz's problems. (Huh?) Ann Richards. https://t.co/uufz0vgc8k pic.twitter.com/O6RPyG7GgR — ????????????WindWalker (@windwalker1020) February 19, 2021 That moment when Ann Richards became the governor of Texas pic.twitter.com/ZajvtTpSUX — Mike Davis (@misanthropemike) February 19, 2021

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/02/friday-news-dump-remember-when-texas-had