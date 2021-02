Articles

Friday, 19 February 2021

In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, civil and environmental engineer Daniel Cohan explains why the blackouts in Texas occurred, who bears responsibility and how politics are shaped by these kinds of crises.

