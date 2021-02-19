'Greg Abbott Has Blood On His Hands': Texans Livid At GOP

Articles

Texans who have been without power for days in the aftermath of Winter Storm Uri are now also facing food and water crises as frigid temperatures and ongoing blackouts disrupt supply chains and wreak havoc on the state's infrastructure—compounding emergencies that have spurred intensifying backlash against GOP leaders. At his first press conference since the devastating winter storm slammed the state, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott—facing growing calls to resign—said Wednesday that he didn't know when the nearly three million households still without power will see their electricity restored. "That is information that has not been provided to me," said Abbott, who has shifted blame onto state energy officials and erroneously claimed the state's wind and solar power sources are responsible for blackouts.

