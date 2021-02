Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 18 February 2021 16:55 Hits: 0

Texas Democrats are calling on Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) to resign or be expelled after pictures surfaced of him traveling to Cancun, Mexico, while millions in his home state are without power or clean water because of a winter storm.In a...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/539403-texas-democrats-call-on-cruz-to-resign