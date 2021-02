Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 18 February 2021 19:20 Hits: 5

After four years of stepped-up enforcement, the Biden administration is announcing new guidelines that sharply limit who can be arrested and deported by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.

(Image credit: Gregory Bull/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/02/18/969083367/biden-tells-ice-to-chill-new-rules-limit-who-immigration-agents-target-for-arres