Why Texas Should Oust Republicans Forever

As the rest of us watch in horror as the good citizens of Texas freeze and go bankrupt because the Texas-centric power grid cannot handle the wrenching cold weather brought on by climate change, Texas Republicans are proving they should be nowhere near elected office. “Texans would be without electricity for longer than three days to keep the federal government out of their business,” former Governor Rick Perry said to Kevin McCarthy. “Try not to let whatever the crisis of the day is take your eye off of having a resilient grid that keeps America safe personally, economically, and strategically.” A resilient grid? Really? There's nothing at all resilient about the Texas grid right now. It has completely, totally, and utterly failed the citizens of Texas, who not only have to contend with the prospect of freezing to death while having no water for anything, but also face outrageous power bills for the little bit of power they did manage to get. Rates are expected to increase at least 300 percent just for the last several days, leaving freezing Texans, many of whom are out of work, with a stupidly high power bill, all of which is fine with Texas Republicans.

