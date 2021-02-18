Feds Warned Texas To Weatherize Power Grid The Last Time This Happened

Articles

So here's Rachel Maddow, showing headlines from 2011 when another tremendous cold snap killed at least 13 people in Texas. And the big point is that state officials were warned ten years ago to weatherize the power grid. "And just like now, ten years ago, Texas' power grid could not handle it. Their ability to generate power collapsed because of the cold, just as demand spiked for power to provide heat. And in 2011, just like now, the grid collapsed, and Texas had power blackouts rolling across the state," Maddow said. "And after that happened in 2011, for all the danger and life-threatening conditions that created, the national power regulator, the FERC, did a 300-plus page report on what went wrong in the cold weather event that happened in Texas, and they told Texas in that report that the Texas power grid was absolutely vulnerable to that happening again whenever the state had unusually cold temperatures, because the Texas power infrastructure was not designed to operate in the cold. "FERC told them ten years ago they needed to winterize and insulate the power generating structure or it would happen again when it got cold again. And that wasn't exactly a rocket science level recommendation. This has been a recurring thing. Even before it happened in 2011, happened 12 years before that, 1989. Cold snap in Texas, power grid collapse. They had blackouts. 2011, power grid collapse, they had blackouts.

