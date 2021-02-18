Democratic Leaders Are Still Pushing Biden To Forgive $50,000 In Student Debt

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 18 February 2021

When I listened to Joe Biden's town hall the other night, I was basking in the warm glow of his competence and kindness. Until he started talking about student debt. Most of what he said was, well, bull manure. Pres. Biden is facing backlash for rejecting a proposal to cancel $50,000 in student debt and stating point-blank, “I will not make that happen.” https://t.co/3p08qGyIwQ — ABC News (@ABC) February 17, 2021

