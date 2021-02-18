Sean Duffy Launches A Right-Wing Stupid Attack On AOC

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 18 February 2021 18:50 Hits: 5

The state of Texas runs its own power grid, which isn't influenced by the Green New Deal since that was introduced in 2019, isn't law, and has no impact on power grids at this time. To deflect from Republicans refusing to upgrade and winterize their own power grid, right wingers "whatabout" and spew nonsense about Bernie Sanders, AOC, and others who support the Green New Deal, as if they had anything to do with the self-inflicted painful place they find themselves in. Fox News has hosted a barrage of liars who have not discussed what actually happened in Texas and how to help their people, choosing instead to just attack climate change policies. Since AOC has been attacked by the Texas governor she has responded in kind. I go offline a few days and return to a GOP Gov blaming policies he hasn’t even implemented for his own failures.Gov. Abbott doesn’t seem to have a grasp on his state, so here’s a reminder: Texas runs 80-90% on fossil fuels.The real “deadly deal” is his failed leadership. https://t.co/a3YoEqks7K — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 17, 2021

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/02/right-wing-stupid-texas-freeze-energizer