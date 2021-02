Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 17 February 2021 21:03 Hits: 2

Conservative talk show host Rush Limbaugh died at the age of 70 after being diagnosed with lung cancer. Former President Donald Trump remembered the controversial host as a "great man."

(Image credit: Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/02/17/968731019/trump-praises-limbaugh-who-died-wednesday-as-a-legend