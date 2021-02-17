Don Lemon Destroys 'Ignorant' Ron Johnson Over White Supremacy

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 17 February 2021 21:13 Hits: 4

CNN host Don Lemon on Tuesday said that Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) had downplayed the seriousness of the attack on the U.S. Capitol "to continue white supremacy." On Monday, Johnson had told radio host Jay Weber than he did not believe the attack on the Capitol was an "armed insurrection." "This didn't seem like an armed insurrection to me," Johnson said. "When you hear the word 'armed,' don't you think of firearms?" Lemon reacted to Johnson's remarks while appearing on CNN with host Brianna Keilar. "The hoops that people will jump through for, first of all, their political ideology, second of all, their way for life and to continue white supremacy," Lemon sighed. "That's what that is. Because if you look at the definition of 'armed,' it says, 'furnished with weapons' and we know they had weapons, we know they had tear gas." "If this was Black people storming the Capitol, mostly men, they would have been shot," he argued. "I think everyone agrees with that. It would have been much worse." Lemon pointed out that the insurrectionists used flag poles as weapons while trying to kill police officers. "I think it shows, as does that attack on the Capitol, the lengths that people will go to to protect white supremacy and that's exactly what Ron Johnson is doing," the CNN host insisted.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/02/don-lemon-destroys-ignorant-ron-johnson