Republicans Mad That Deb Haaland Protested Fracking? Tough

Republican Sen. John Cornyn of Texas on Monday highlighted a Wall Street Journal story on Deb Haaland—President Joe Biden's nominee to lead the U.S. Department of the Interior—with a tweet accurately stating: "Interior secretary nominee has joined pipeline protests and opposed fracking." While Cornyn intended the message to be a criticism of Haaland—who, if confirmed by the Senate, would be the first-ever Native American cabinet secretary—progressives said the New Mexico congresswoman's steadfast opposition to fracking and destructive fossil fuel infrastructure projects such as the Dakota Access Pipeline are precisely what make her the most qualified candidate for a role tasked with protecting federal lands and overseeing the Bureau of Indian Affairs. "Thank God," Rep. Mondaire Jones (D-N.Y.) said in response to Cornyn's tweet. "Confirm her immediately." Climate scientist Michael Mann tweeted at the Texas Republican, "You make a compelling argument for approving the nominee, senator."

