Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 17 February 2021 17:31 Hits: 0

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) are pressing President Biden to use his executive power to cancel $50,000 per borrower in student debt after he balked at the idea at a Tuesday town...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/539212-schumer-warren-push-for-50k-in-student-debt-cancellation-after-biden-balks