Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 17 February 2021 17:25 Hits: 1

Nearly 3 million Texans are enduring extreme cold and are without power in their homes. The embattled ERCOT, which manages the state's power grid, said power has been restored for 600,000 households.

(Image credit: Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/02/17/968665266/millions-still-without-power-as-winter-storm-wallops-texas