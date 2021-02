Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 17 February 2021 17:45 Hits: 4

Limbaugh entertained millions, propelled waves of Republican politicians and rebuked the media establishment as liberal. He also trampled the boundaries of acceptable political discourse.

(Image credit: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/02/17/926491419/talk-show-host-rush-limbaugh-a-conservative-lodestar-dies-at-70