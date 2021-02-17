Beto O'Rourke: Why Texas Oil Gas Can't Keep Texans Warm

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 17 February 2021 12:22 Hits: 4

Chris Hayes devoted most of his show last night to the unfolding disaster in Texas. "First let me start, Beto, I know that you've traveled across this state, have connections to groups that are working across the state. What you're hearing how things are right now, because I've been seeing lots of very upsetting and desperate messages from your fellow Texans in the last 24, 36 hours," Hayes said. "It's worse than you are hearing," O'Rourke said. "From everything that I've learned, from reaching out to the people that I've met across the 254 counties of Texas, folks have gone days now without electricity or water at their homes. They're huddling together in their in-laws' homes or they're going to the library, which is on generator power or they're going to the Civic Center which has been converted into a warming center, at least as long as there is capacity for more people to get there. "Folks are very desperate. They're suffering. as you know, far too many have died already. I worry what's going to happen over the next 24 hours. Almost every major city in Texas tonight will see subfreezing temperatures. Many of them will not have electricity or power, or in many instances, water." He pointed out how much of this was avoidable. The deregulation of the electric grid created an incentive not to weatherize the plants so they can be shut down and drive up the energy prices.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/02/beto-orourke-why-our-energy-capital-cant