Semiconductors and the U.S.-China Innovation Race

Semiconductors and the U.S.-China Innovation Race The lifeblood of high-tech industries, semiconductors are at the heart of intensifying U.S.-China strategic and economic competition. Escalating trade tensions between these two superpowers and a range of protective measures have had cascading impacts that are threatening global supply chains, firms’ competitiveness, and end-users’ access to these vital materials. FP Analytics' Special Report examines the interconnectivity and fragility of global supply chains and the central role of Taiwan in global tech competition.

Read more https://foreignpolicy.com/2021/02/16/semiconductors-us-china-taiwan-technology-innovation-competition/

