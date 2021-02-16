Semiconductors and the U.S.-China Innovation Race

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 16 February 2021

The lifeblood of high-tech industries, semiconductors are at the heart of intensifying U.S.-China strategic and economic competition. Escalating trade tensions between these two superpowers and a range of protective measures have had cascading impacts that are threatening global supply chains, firms’ competitiveness, and end-users’ access to these vital materials. FP Analytics' Special Report examines the interconnectivity and fragility of global supply chains and the central role of Taiwan in global tech competition.

