Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 17 February 2021 03:54 Hits: 1

The president spoke to CNN and a small group of socially distanced Americans about his coronavirus response.

(Image credit: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/02/16/968547917/biden-says-he-wants-most-k-8-schools-open-5-days-a-week-by-his-first-100-days