The Greene Effect: Extremist Politicians Get More Airtime

Joshua P. Darr, Louisiana State University ; Jeremy Padgett, University of Mobile, and Johanna Dunaway, Texas A&M University Committee assignments are normally a blessing for new House members. But some of today’s newer members, like freshmen Republican representatives Marjorie Taylor Greene and Madison Cawthorn, seem to be more interested in punditry than policy. When Greene was stripped of her committee assignments on Feb. 4 for a series of past statements that included threats directed against her Democratic colleagues, she replied by tweeting that she woke up “literally laughing” that “a bunch of morons” had given her “free time” to promote her views in the media.

