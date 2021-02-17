BUSTED! Brent Bozell IV Charged In Capitol MAGA Riot

Articles

Wednesday, 17 February 2021

Thanks to his identifying sweatshirt, the son of perpetual conservative victim and pundit Brent Bozell III has been charged for his actions during the MAGA sedition riot on January 6 – the same uprising his father condemned on Fox Business. As HuffPost reported, Bozell IV was caught by online sleuths who noticed his “Hershey Christian Academy” sweatshirt. He was charged with obstructing an official proceeding, entering a restricted building, and disorderly conduct. The FBI agent’s affidavit in support of the criminal complaint noted that Bozell IV, the former girls’ basketball coach at Hershey Christian Academy, was seen in video inside the Senate Chamber, “jubilantly exiting the U.S. Capitol Building” and among “a group of people on the balcony of the U.S. Senate Chamber shouting ‘Treason.’” To be clear, Bozell III was highly sympathetic to the rioters. “This is an explosion of pent-up outrage from middle America,” he told Fox Business Network that day. “They are furious that they believe this election was stolen. I agree with them. … They believe Washington is utterly corrupt and they’ve had it. I agree with them.”

