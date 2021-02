Articles

One of Trump's impeachment lawyers (using the term loosely), was caught on camera stealing coasters. He probably figured he'd take something in case Trump failed to pay him too. Trump's impeachment lawyer steals coasters from the Senate chamber pic.twitter.com/JAbXjKBxBf — Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) February 15, 2021 Open thread below...

