How To Kill 'The Big Lie'

Published on Tuesday, 16 February 2021

Impeachment is behind us, but not The Big Lie about a “rigged election” that Donald Of Orange deployed to incite that homicidal mob of insurrectionists to attack the U.S. Capitol. As a result of The Big Lie—the latest variation on the always-false story about “voter fraud” that Republicans have been shouting at their voters for decades—voting-rights advocates are going to have to work even harder for the next several years so that all eligible voters who want to vote can do so easily and safely.

