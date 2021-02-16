Texas Power Blackouts Were Preventable -- But Freedumb, Dammit!

Articles

Gov. Greg Abbott has issued a disaster declaration for every county in Texas as a massive winter storm envelopes the state.The freezing weather will put the state's power grid to the test as Texans crank up their heaters.https://t.co/hM5sdeKTV9 — Texas Tribune (@TexasTribune) February 13, 2021 The failure of the Texas electrical grid in this historic winter storm is a textbook example of why bumper sticker policies Just. Don't. Work. On Friday, “ERCOT said it had enough power to supply Texans and it was not implementing any emergency procedures.”Texas’ power grid operator was not prepared, and appears to have been overly confident that they could manage this. THEY FAILED. https://t.co/JZ0CYiRznK — Bianna Golodryga (@biannagolodryga) February 16, 2021

